UP Board Result Today: Time, How, when and where to check UP board class 10th, 12th result online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today i.e. June 27, 2020. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced last Tuesday that the UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared at around 12:30 pm on the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. The results for the UP Board 10th and 12th will be available on the following websites

Students can check their results on the following websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Exam 2020 for standard 10 and 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively. As per the UPMSP rules, candidates need to score at least 35% in each subject to clear the inter and matric exams.

As soon as the High School (class 10th and class 12th) results will be declared on upmsp.edu.in, students can follow the guidelines below and check their respective results.

How to check the UP HS and UP Inter results 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 1' or 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12' link on the homepage

Step 3: Students are then required to fill in the required details and credentials like admit card roll number, name and date of birth to check their results.

Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2020. If required, candidates can also take a print-out of the results for future reference.

How to check results via SMS

The students awaiting their class 10th and class 12th results can also receive their results on their mobile phones via SMS.Class 10th candidates can receive their results on mobile by sending 'UP10ROLLNUMBER' to 56263, while the class 12th students have to send 'UP12ROLLNUMBER' message to 56263.

The results for UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2020 were expected to be released by April this year.

The delay in exams results this year was due to halt in the evaluation process, on back of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the deadly disease.

UP Board Result 2020 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th result to be declared at 12.30 pm