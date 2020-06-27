UP Board Result 2020 Declared: Check out result at India Today, official websites upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board exams result for the year 2020 is being declared by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma today, via video conferencing from Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. In class 12, 74.64% students have cleared their board exam. This is higher than 70.2% pass percentage recorded last year. Meanwhile, for 10th board exams, 83.31% students clear intermediate exam. Last year, around 70% of the total students appeared for class 10th board passed the standard.

Standard 12th toppers

Anurag Malik has topped 12th board exam this year after attaining 97% marks. Pranjal Singh followed him to second rank with 96% marks, while third place is secured by Utkarsh Shukla after scoring 94.80%.

Standard 10th toppers

Riya Jain from Bhagpat has topped the 10th board result with scoring 96.67% marks. After her, Abhimanyu Verma scored the second spot with 95.53%. The third rank is obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh, who scored 95.33%.

UP board result 2020 live updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th result declared, check at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

In 2019, UP board had registered 80.07 passing percentage in class 10 with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district. Meanwhile, Lucknow gave the best performance for class 12 result in 2019.

At the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said more thank 2 crore answer checked in record time of 21 days. He added that the results of both class 10 and class 12 is better than previous year.

The board results for the year 2020 are being awaited by more than 51 lakh students. The UP Board Exam 2020 for class 10 and 12 was conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shisksha Parishad will no longer distribute hard copies of marksheets and all the class 10, class 12 students will receive board results in the form of digital scorecards.

Students can also check their results on the following websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

Meanwhile, students can check the results on India Today Education. The UP Board 10th and 12th results will also be available on the following India Today websites

- indiatoday.in/education-today/results

- indiatoday.in/education-today/results-up-board-10

- indiatoday.in/education-today/results-up-board-12

Students having doubts in the evaluation process of any subjects can apply for re-evaluation post result. Students will have to apply for scrutiny within 25 days of the release of results. In case any student has failed in all 5 subjects, he/she will be marked as fail. However, is a student fails in one or two exams, they will have the option to appear for the compartmental exam.

In 2019, UP board had registered 80.07 passing percentage in class 10 with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district.

UP Board Result Today: Time, How, when and where to check UP board class 10th, 12th result online