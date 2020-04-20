Business Today
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

The UP CM's father was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver

Last Updated: April 20, 2020  | 12:24 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at 10.44 am today, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed, while expressing deepest condolences.

The UP CM's father was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver.

This is a developing story.

