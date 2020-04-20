UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at 10.44 am today, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed, while expressing deepest condolences.

The UP CM's father was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver.

This is a developing story.