UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration begins today on upsee.nic.in; check application, exam dates, details

The registration for the counselling process of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will begin today. As per the official notification, the first round of registration for the UPSEE UG Counselling 2019 commences today (June 26, 2019). Candidates who have successfully qualified the entrance examination are eligible to register for the counselling process on the official website of UPSEE- upsee.nic.in.

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) had declared UPSEE Result 2019 last month on the official website of UPSEE. During the counselling process, candidates will have to appear for document verification and lock their choices in order to seek admission. It may be noted that AKTU will allot seats to eligible candidates on the basis of their merit rank in the UPSEE and the preference that he/she has given in the counselling form.

Here's all you need to know about UPSEE Counselling 2019:

Candidates must remember all important dates regarding the registration process. The following dates must be kept in mind:

Opening date of Registration: June 26, 2019 at 11 am

Closing date of Registration: July 2, 2019

Document Verification begins: June 27, 2019

Document Verification ends: July 3, 2019

Choice Lock begins: June 29, 2019

Last date for Choice Locking: July 4, 2019

Seat Allotment begins: July 4, 2019

Payment of Seat Confirmation: July 4, 2019 to July 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the academic session is scheduled to begin on July 27, 2019. It may be noted that UPSEE screening test is conducted to select students for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU and other institutes based in Uttar Pradesh.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Calcutta University Part 3 Results 2019: CU declares BA, BSc, BCom third year results

Also read: JNVU Result 2019: Jai Narain Vyas University declares semester exam results, here's how to check score