Bolero library on wheels: Anand Mahindra tweets images of SUV on the move in Ludhiana

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share photos of a man in Ludhiana operating a library on wheels.

The Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman who is very active on social media, often posts gripping and interesting tweets on several issues, this time a Bolero library on wheels.

The images tweeted by Mahindra show a modified Bolero with book shelves in a glass cabinet, owned by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, a socio-religious organisation.

"Books from a Bolero. This is truly a noble 'Off-Road' application. My friend Minnie from Ludhiana shared this pic," the chairman of Mahindra Group posted.

"Harjinder Singh does this because he feels that people must hold & read books despite a digital world. The vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle," he added.

Mahindra's tweet about this novel approach of using a vehicle as a mobile library generated a lot of interest from his followers who lauded the modified Bolero and the man behind the wheels. Known for its rugged appearance, Bolero being put to use for such a noble cause is truly notable.

The SUV's trunk space appears to have been modified with a large glass cabinet fitted with sliding doors and books neatly stacked behind for a clear display. The (glass) cabinet can be easily opened to take out books to read.