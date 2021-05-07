Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate Rs 2 crore, begin fundraiser for COVID relief

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have come forward to help India fight the second wave of COVID-19.

The power couple announced on Friday their decision to donate Rs 2 crore to a fund raising-project, which is looking to raise an overall Rs 7 crore for the cause. Virat and Anushka have initiated a campaign on the crowd-funding platform, Ketto, to raise funds for COVID relief.

In a 46-second video the couple posted on social media, Virushka appealed to their millions of followers to help those in need and donate to the cause.

"Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let's all come together and help those around us in need of our support," Kohli tweeted.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Letâs all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Link in Bio! ð#InThisTogetherpic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G â Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021

The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto, the proceeds of which will go to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, vaccination awareness, medical manpower, and telemedicine facilities throughout the pandemic and the amount, according to a press release issued by the celebrity couple.

Also Read: Vikas Kohli shares first, adorable pic of Anushka-Virat's daughter; check here

"...Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief in India," stated the press release.

"They are kickstarting a fundraising campaign #InThisTogether on the crowd-funding platform Ketto and are putting Rs. 2 crore for this initiative," it added.

"We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year," Kohli said.

Kohli said he and his wife had tried to help as many people as possible in their fight against the virus.

"We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever," he said in a statement that was also shared on his social media handle.

Also Read: 'Bowled over by this delivery': Amul wishes Anushka, Virat in adorable doodle

"We are starting this fund-raiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this," he added.

Anushka said it has been painful to watch the suffering of people as the country's healthcare system struggles to cope with the caseload.

"Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing," she said.

"Having strong voices like Anushka and Virat help drive fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us realise this goal. On behalf of India's startup ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission," said Gayatri Yadav, spokesperson ACT Grants.