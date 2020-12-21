'Waitlist provision not done away with,' clarifies Indian Railways

The Ministry of railways has issued a clarification on the misinformation doing rounds on some media reports that railways would do away entirely with the concept of waitlist in 2024. The ministry made it conspicuous that the provision was not being cancelled.
The wrong information was shared after the Ministry of Railways released its draft National Rail Plan.
The waitlist provision offered by the Indian Railways for ticket bookings allows passengers to be on the waitlist if a berth is not immediately available.
The ministry said that it is putting efforts to increase the number of trains to reduce the possibility of getting passengers waitlisted.The ministry said in a statement, "Railways would like to explain and clarify that efforts are being made to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand. This would reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted. [The] Waitlist is a provision that remains whenever the demand for travellers in a given train is more than [the] number of berths or seats available.
The statement further added, "The provision is not being done away. "Waitlist" is a provision which act[s] as a buffer to mitigate the fluctuations in demand and availability,"
The ministry said in the release that one of its priority areas is to create capacity ahead of demand by 2030, which in turn would cater to growth in demand right up to 2050. This would further surge the modal share of Railways.