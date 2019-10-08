War Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik, Tiger's film is a blockbuster -- both in India and overseas

War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is not only a blockbuster at the domestic box office but it has also shattered many records at the international level. While the film has raked in over Rs 166.25 crore in just five days in India, it has also emerged as the highest opening weekend grosser of 2019 overseas. In its opening weekend, the film earned over Rs 50 crore in the overseas market, with UAE and other Gulf countries being the highest contributors to its earning. Overall, the film has done a box office business of over Rs 200 crore already. In just five days, War has also crossed the lifetime business of Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho [Hindi version], Chhichhore, Super30 and Gully Boy.

Released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), film War has shattered several other records. The film has recorded the highest Sunday collections of 2019, surpassing the Hindi version of blockbuster film Saaho (Rs 29.48 crore). War's Sunday (Day 5) collection saw a 30 per cent leap from Saturday's collection and collected nearly Rs 36 crore, reports Boxofficeindia.

Glance at War's box office collections:

Day 1: Wednesday 51.60 crore

Day 2: Thursday Rs 23.10 crore

Day 3: Friday Rs 21.30 crore

Day 4: Saturday Rs 27.60 crore

Day 5: Sunday Rs 36.10 crore

Tamil + Telugu collection: Rs 6.55 crore

Total collection: Rs 166.25 crore

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adrash said in the upcoming week, War could easily do Rs 200 crore worth of box office business in India alone, owing to Dusshera holiday and festival time. He said that War could also defeat Salman Khan's Bharat in terms of the opening weekend collections by a significant margin; Bharat was also released on an extended weekend on June 5 (Eid holiday).

Helmed by Siddarth Anand, War is the fifth film of Yash Raj production house to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within first-three days of release, followed by Dhoom 3, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Considering its earnings, War can easily be assumed a hit. It could also be the highest grosser of both the actors in the days to come. Hrithik Roshan's highest earner is Krrish 3, which made a lifetime collection of Rs 175 crore, while Tiger Shroff's biggest hit is Baaghi 2 with a box office collection of Rs 160 crore.

War is the highest opening day grosser of both Roshan and Shroff's career. Released on Gandhi Jayanti in 4,000 screens in India, film War has also become the biggest opener on a national holiday in India. War, which carries a price tag of nearly Rs 200 crore, is the first Bollywood cinema to be shot in the Arctic Circle. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

