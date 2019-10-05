War Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's movie leaps towards Rs 100 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has won the audience over. In just three days, the movie has collected nearly Rs 100 crore. War's box office collection is proof that a good masala movie always works. While the box office collection of War saw a little drop from its opening day, the earnings are steady and likely to surge over the weekend.

As per early estimates, War's box office collection on Friday stood at more than Rs 20 crore. The collection pegged at around Rs 21.50 crore has taken the overall earnings of the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer to a net collection of Rs 95 crore.

War's box office collection has been propelled by the festive season across the country. Durga Puja in the eastern states as well as Navratri in the northern states have given a huge boost to the box office collection of War. However, the real test is War's performance over the weekend. Its initial performance is similar to Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger that opened to unparalleled earnings. However, due to negative word of mouth and a combination of other factors, the movie's collection dipped drastically day-on-day till it bowed out of the theatres unceremoniously.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer saw a massive release across 5,350 screens. War was released on Gandhi Jayanti and raked in Rs 53.35 crore on its first day, making it the highest-opening Hindi film till date.

War has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, an amount it is likely to recover soon if it continues in its pace. War is also the first Hindi film to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

