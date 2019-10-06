War Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film on a roll; makes Rs 122 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film War is on a roll at the box office. War's box office collections saw an average growth of 30 per cent on Saturday over the previous day. The film collected around Rs 27-28 crore as per early estimates, taking the box office collection of War to Rs 122 crore in just four days.

In some circuits such as Mumbai, Delhi/UP and East Punjab, War's box office collections saw a leap of 35-40 per cent. However, in the Eastern states, the collections remained flat on account of Durga Puja. Gujarat/Saurashtra region was the weakest in terms of collections but even in that region, War saw a growth of around 30 per cent.

War is performing well in the Southern states as well despite its clash with superstar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that has been dominating the market.

Things are only looking better for War from hereon as India celebrates Dussehra on Tuesday. The holiday is also likely to impact the Monday collections as well. A string of holidays, the festive season as well as the weekend has propelled War's box office collections to a new high.

War can easily be assumed a hit so far, and will become the highest grosser for both the lead actors. Hrithik Roshan's highest earner is Krrish 3 that made a lifetime collection of Rs 175 crore, while Tiger Shroff's biggest hit is Baaghi 2 with a box office collection of Rs 160 crore. From War's pace, it is likely to easily cross these two earnings.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War saw a massive release on Gandhi Jayanti. It is the highest-opening Hindi film till date. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, War is likely to recover that amount and some more very soon.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

