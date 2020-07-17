'We are with you': Football club Arsenal writes to flood-ravaged Assam

Stay strong, Assam

The Assam flood situation continues to claim lives. Four more individuals have lost their lives on Thursday, taking the state death toll to 71. The current wave of floods has affected nearly 36.50 lakh people in 26 districts of Assam. Dhubri is the worst-hit district with 5.51 lakh people affected in the deluge followed by 5.29 lakh in Barpeta, 4.27 lakh in Goalpara, 4.20 lakh in Morigaon, and 2.25 lakh in South Salmara.

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 3363 villages under 26 districts have been completely submerged in the flood. Over 1.29 lakh hectares of cropland has been destroyed. A total of 37,592 people have been taken to 247 relief camps spread across the state.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and district administration have so far rescued 70,878 people from the flood-affected districts. The floodwater has damaged 191 embankments, 133 bridges, culverts and 1,414 roads across the state.

Humans are not the only ones who have been severely affected by the floods. So far, 76 wild animals including five one-horned rhinos have died in Kaziranga National Park. Apart from the rhinos, 61 hog deer, five wild boars, two wild buffaloes, two swamp deers, and one porcupine have also died.

The park authorities have rescued around 121 wild animals including two rhino calves. Due to the flood, nearly all the anti-poaching camps in the park have been submerged, while the remaining camps have been shifted to safe