Delhi rains: Heavy showers bring respite to Delhiites; IMD predicts more rainfall in next 24 hours

Delhi witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday afternoon, giving much-needed respite to people living in the national capital and adjoining areas. According to an update by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR areas are likely to witness torrential rainfall in the next 24 hours.

ii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 21, 2020

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers continuing over south and southwest Delhi NCR region since last 1 hour. Rain/thundershowers will cover remaining parts of Delhi during next 2 hours. @rajeevan61pic.twitter.com/HOqvnY3xSq - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 21, 2020

Heavy rains also lashed the national capital on late Monday night. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted widespread moderate rains in the Delhi-NCR region.

Other states such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also predicted to receive widespread thunderstorms and rains in most places till Wednesday.

The temperature levels in Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to dip, remaining below normal.

Also Read: Delhi rains: Thundershowers, heavy rainfall lash parts of city; downpour expected in next 2 days

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers very likely over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," IMD said in a weather forecast on Monday.

It further added that "the rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly thereafter."

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said.

The monsoon though is also running through the region. These two factors could lead to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours, they said.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: Dust storms in some parts of city, rain in other areas

The IMD's regional forecasting centre predicted moderate rains along with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour towards Monday night.

During the day, sporadic light rain and cloudy weather kept the mercury in check in the national capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The mercury oscillated between 30 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

On Sunday, the first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass.

Also Read: Delhi Rains 2020: Monsoon likely to hit Delhi-NCR by June 25

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 74.8 mm rainfall on Sunday.

The Ridge and Lodhi Road weather station recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to the IMD.

(With inputs from PTI)