West Bengal State Lottery Results March 20: Lottery Sambad result time, where and how to check winners

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of the 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery on March 20 i.e., Saturday at 04:00 pm. All interested parties can check their results on the official Bengal lottery website-- lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery will take home a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000. The third prize winner gets Rs 500, the fourth prize is Rs 250. Fifth prize winners will get Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize the winner of which will get Rs 1,000.

How to check lottery results on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official site lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Click on the option reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 20.03.2021 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' 4:00 pm

Step 3: You can view the West Bengal State Lottery result

The prize winners will have to present their original and authentic lottery tickets and a government recognised photo ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days of the result announcement. Only after this will they be eligible to claim the prize money. Winners of the lottery will get the prize amount after the verification process is complete and taxes are deducted. West Bengal State Lotteries Department houses the office for the lottery and processing.

The West Bengal State Lotteries organises seven weekly lotteries-

Dear Bangabhumi Teesta (Monday)

Dear Bangabhumi Torsha (Tuesday)

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak (Wednesday)

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday)

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday)

Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday)

Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday)

