'Why no credit to our own tech wizards,' asks Anand Mahindra after Chennai techie finds Vikram lander

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has taken to Twitter to highlight the accomplishments of Chennai techie Shanmuga Subramanian aka Shan who found the debris of the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram on the lunar surface. Mahindra stated that headlines in the media should credit Shan for his achievements.

Shan had tweeted saying that National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has credited him for finding Vikram lander on the Moon. Retweeting the same, Mahindra said, "Why aren't the headlines reading 'Indian engineer discovers Vikram Lander debris. NASA confirms finding?' Can't we give enough credit to our own tech wizards?"

Why aren't the headlines reading 'Indian engineer discovers Vikram Lander debris. NASA confirms finding?' Can't we give enough credit to our own tech wizards? https://t.co/oIE7xUdA5A - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 3, 2019

A Twitter user replied to Mahindra and said that Shan should not be solely credited as he used NASA's images to find the location. "Now do you think it's possible without those maps? Don't be salty," the user said.

Don't be absurd. In that case, every prize-winning mathematician should give the credit to India for inventing the concept of 'zero.' https://t.co/aMd4cUe6n6 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 3, 2019

Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet and said if that's how things are to be done then every "prize-winning mathematician should credit India for inventing the concept of 'zero'." "There's an old hindi saying: 'Naach na jaaney aangan teda.' Yahaan to Aapne ulta sawaal uthaaya hai ki 'Naach hum jaaney par aangan Hero!' Vah bhai (There's an old saying that those who don't know how to dance blame the ground but here our own are questioning and saying that we know how to dance but the ground is the hero. Kudos!)," he said.

There's an old hindi saying: 'Naach na jaaney aangan teda.' Yahaan to Aapne ulta sawaal uthaaya hai ki 'Naach hum jaaney par aangan Hero!' Vah bhai. https://t.co/aMd4cTWvvy - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 3, 2019

Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram disappeared over two months ago on September 7. Not only ISRO, NASA too has been looking for the lander since then. Many people were also looking for the lander in their individual capacity, including Shan. The technical architect at engineering company Lennox India Technology Centre has been credited by NASA for his inputs that led to the finding.

"Thank you for your mail informing us of your discovery of debris from the Vikram lander. The LROC team confirmed that the location does exhibit changes in images taken before and after the date of the landing. Using this information the LROC team did additional searches in this area and located the site of the primary impact as well as other debris around the impact location and has announced the sighting on the NASA and ASU pages where you have been given credit for your observation," stated the acknowledgment mail from NASA.

ISRO is yet to comment on the developments.

