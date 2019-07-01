World Cup 2019: Jadhav likely to be dropped over 'lack of intent' in Ind vs Eng

The Indian cricket team is considering making changes for their 8th match at the World Cup against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni were criticised for their 'lack of intent' in a run chase of 338 and it appears that Jadhav is likely to be dropped from the playing XI.

India needed 71 off 5.1 overs when Kedar Jadhav walked in to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the middle of the India vs England World Cup match that took place on Sunday. It may be noted that Jadhav and Dhoni played out 7 dots and ran 21 singles in the 31 balls that they faced together. MS Dhoni hit the only six for the Indian innings in the final over but the game was over for India by then.

India has not yet marked its place in the semi-finals; however, victory over Bangladesh will seal the country a spot in the last four. As per reports, it is understood that Jadhav will be dropped.

Meanwhile, the poor strike rate of MS Dhoni in the ODIs has been a cause of concern. After his go-slow approach in the match against Afghanistan, Sachin Tendulkar said he was disappointed. "I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent," Tendulkar said after India's close-win over Afghanistan.

