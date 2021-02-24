World's largest cricket stadium in Motera to host India-England Test; Twitter abuzz ahead of match

India's recently rebuilt Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has taken the top spot from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to become the largest cricket stadium in the world. The stadium was inaugurated today by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Located in Sabarmati, the Motera Stadium is equipped with new decorations and latest facilities. The 3rd Test match between India and England will be played there. Players from both teams have been training at the newly built stadium.

"To be honest, to be in the word's largest stadium, we actually cannot wait to have the fans around and see the atmosphere, which will be tremendous," said Hardik Pandya in a video posted by the BCCI.

Speaking about the new stadium, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara said, "It's an amazing feeling, it's a huge, huge stadium and we all are looking forward to playing our first pink-ball Test at Motera."

I am looking forward to see the #MoteraCricketStadium (if only on the tube, for now) given the wow expressed by those who have seen it.. Seems to be top drawer stuff.. @GCAMotera@JayShah@BCCI - W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 23, 2021

A ground where I made my Test debut is special to me but this new #MoteraCricketStadium looks Very Very Special. Congrats @GCAMotera for creating such a spectacular stadium which is not only Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium but is a Architectural marvel. @JayShah@parthiv9pic.twitter.com/tyWkPY7rZf - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2021

During my first tour to Australia, I was astounded by the beauty of Melbourne stadium. At that time, I used to dream of having a similar such stadium in my home country! Today I can proudly say we are home to the most beautiful stadium in th world.#MoteraCricketStadium@JayShahpic.twitter.com/0JhwZdim9b - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 23, 2021

It's going be a historic test, as a cricketer having the biggest stadium with great facilities gives me a sense of pride & encouragement. @ImIshant only the 2nd fast bowler to play 100 test for our country, outstanding achievement fella! @JayShah@GCAMotera #MoteraCricketStadiumpic.twitter.com/u6qNneaCua - Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 24, 2021

#MoteraCricketStadium is all equipped with new decorations and modern facilities for the third test match between #INDvsEND Congrats @GCAMotera for creating such a spectacular stadium which is not only Worlds Largest Cricket Stadium but is a Architectural marvel.#PinkBallTestpic.twitter.com/rayqaDh2Yl - Ishwarsinh T Patel (@patelishwarsinh) February 24, 2021

The only memory I have of the #MoteraCricketStadium is Trump calling the master Suuuuchin Tondulkar. So clearly I want that erased from my memory. I'm just going to sit back and enjoy Bumrah & Anderson under lights! Time for the #PinkBallTest :) - Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 24, 2021

Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah .. pic.twitter.com/za7vdYHTN0 - Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2021

Some stadium this is......and a bit of local music to help get through to the end ðµ ðµ ðµ https://t.co/FTrS8sTWHJ - Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 19, 2021

1st look at Cricket's ð largest stadium ð 110,000 capacity pretty impressive ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 - Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

Absolutly thrilld to b bck whr it all bgan.Wht a mastrpiece the lrgest ð in the wrld hs trned out to b.Right frm plying cnditions to an high prformnce training setup.This plce is secnd to none@BCCI @GCAMotera@JayShah@mpparimal@imVkohli@hardikpandya7@ImIshant@RishabhPant17pic.twitter.com/cfMx9W4OLd - Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 19, 2021

Exactly a year ago, on February 24, 2020, former US President Donald Trump at a programme 'Namaste Trump', had inaugurated the Motera Stadium with PM Modi.

Indian President Kovind today formally inaugurated the venue before the start of the third Test match between India and England. The inauguration event also witnessed the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, apart from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Sardar Patel Motera Stadium is spread over 63 acres and has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people. Melbourne Cricket Ground, on the other hand, can accommodate 90,000 people simultaneously. However, only 55,000 fans will be allowed at the Motera Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After the world's largest statue, Statue of Unity, Gujarat now holds the new record of housing the world's largest cricket stadium. This stadium is built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. The stadium is constructed by the Larsen & Turbo company, which also built the Statue of Unity.

The Motera stadium also has a clubhouse with over three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, an Olympic size swimming pool, 76 corporate boxes, 50 rooms, four dressing rooms and a parking area, which can hold around 3,000 cars and 10,000 bikes.