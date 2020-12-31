Zomato's 2020 'meme rewind' takes us back to how Indians ordered food in Covid-hit year

Food delivery app Zomato, via a string of tweets, has summed up how people ordered food via its platform in the Covid-hit year that saw them stuck inside their homes for most part of the year. The Zomato Twitter thread looks at some interesting fun facts about eating habits of Indians and trends that dominated the year. From "Rasode mei kaun tha?" to "dog" and "biryani memes" -- Zomato's hilarious thread includes the most memorable of trends.

As per Zomato, a user named Yash from Bengaluru placed maximum 1,380 orders in 2020. "Rasode mei kaun tha? Definitely not yash from Bengaluru, who placed 1,380 orders this year (that's almost four orders a day. Sorry Kokila Ben," says the Zomato meme.

The biggest order placed stood at Rs 1,99,950, which got Rs 66,650 discount from Zomato, while the smallest order stood at Rs 10.01, while availing Rs 39.99 discount.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune topped the list of most number of momo orders at around 2.5 million. Delhi, on the other hand, ordered more momos than the others combined, says the Zomato report.

Studies have shown coronavirus might have spread through bats in China's Wuhan region first. However, this did not deter India from ordering 'bat soup'. As per the app, 414 people searched for 'bat soup' on the app.

Biryani was yet again the most ordered dish, with Zomato delivering 22 orders every minute in 2020.

A Zomato member saved Rs 1,94,233 on the food delivery platform in the year 2020. "Risk nai, sirf ishq hai," Zomato tweet said, putting a Sensex bull picture in the background.

A user from Jalgaon in Maharashtra ordered 369 pizzas this year, around 1 order a day. Zomato said Indians' love for pizza grew as the year progressed from 4.5 lakh orders by May to over 17 lakh by November.

