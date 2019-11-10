Meet Meghana Das, a Zomato food delivery executive and Congress candidate for Karnataka civic polls

A food delivery executive for Zomato is going to fight the upcoming Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) elections on Congress ticket.

Meghana Das, is all set to contest from the Mannagudda ward in a bid to win the polls and improve the condition of roads which are full of potholes.

Das who began her career as a technical executive at Hewlett Packard company later moved to Dubai to work there. But, she had to come back to India owing to some personal reasons.

Karnataka: A food delivery executive, Meghna Das, is contesting Mangaluru City Corporation polls.She says,"I had fallen off due to bad roads & there are safety issues also. I was convinced that since I travel a lot everyday and know the problems closely, I can serve people". pic.twitter.com/giFkmxC7lk - ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Also Read: Zomato fires 540 employees; says automation made several roles 'redundant'

"When I came back to India, I tried looking for a job. But in Mangaluru , finding a job that fetches a salary of over Rs 15,000 is a difficult task. So, I joined Zomato as a food delivery executive," Das told news agency ANI.

She also stated that she was faced with a lot issues while working as a delivery executive with Zomato including potholes, deteriorating road conditions as well as security issues. This prompted her to enter the electoral fray.

"While delivering food, I fell so many times due to bad roads. There are certain safety issues also," she added.

Also Read: Zomato delivery boys go on strike in Mumbai, Bengaluru after food app cuts incentives

It is then that a friend of Das who worked with the Congress, introduced her to a senior member of the Congress party.

"After listening to my issue, the senior Congress member suggested me to contest the MCC election. I eventually got a ticket as well, though I never expected to get one. I was convinced that since I travel a lot every day and know the problems closely, I can serve the people," she told the news agency.

"If by god's grace, the voters support me and allow me to win, I'd focus more on the betterment of roads, the safety of women, drainage facilities and water problems. I have seen a lot of problems in my ward and I want the best for it," Das added.

Also Read: Zomato set for 10x growth in 5 years; create more jobs: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Also Read: Chief Minister Yediyurappa comfortably wins trust vote in Karnataka Assembly