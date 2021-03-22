Zomato row: Police may stop probe as Hitesha Chandranee refuses to file statement

Bengaluru police have reportedly decided to stop the investigation into the alleged assault case of Zomoto delivery boy Kamaraj after not finding any evidence in the matter. Cops said the claimant, Hitesha Chandranee, who accused the Zomato delivery man of attacking her over alleged delayed service, was also not cooperating with them.

"The woman is just posting her comments on social media accounts and is not coming to the station for questioning after the delivery boy filed a case of assault. So, there is nothing more to investigate merely based on allegations from the accused and the woman," an investigating officer told The New Indian Express.

Police added that they sought medical opinion from St John hospital during the probe and the initial observation revealed that the injury Hitesha had on her nose is "not the kind of an assault or punch," as she had alleged before. However, the hospital's final report is still awaited, police further stated.

Police also told the daily that Hitesha had earlier informed that she went to Maharashtra to meet her aunt when they called her for questioning. Later on, Hitesha, through a social media handle, said she had not gone anywhere. Thereafter, the city police said they were tracking her phone network location as part of the probe.

"Her relatives told the police that Chandranee has health issues and had availed treatment in a private hospital," the police added.

The case pertains to a city-based model and makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee, who accused Zomato's delivery man Kamaraj of attacking her over alleged delayed service. Hitesha filed a complaint in the city police station against Kamaraj and also posted a video online speaking about the whole incident on March 9.

Her video went viral after which police arrested Kamaraj on March 10.

Thereafter, Kamaraj alleged that Hitesha framed him by saying he punched her in the nose.

Zomato, which had initially assured Hitesha that it would help her with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required, later clarified it was also with Kamaraj extending all possible support.

Subsequently, Kamaraj also filed an FIR against Hitesha and accused her of wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation.

The incident drew a lot of support for Kamaraj from netizens, who questioned the plight of food delivery boys. Besides, celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Roy, and Kamya Panjabi also extended their support to Kamraj.

"Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful, and heart-breaking. Please let me know how I can help," Chopra tweeted.

