‘$10,000 and an apartment’: Israel Securities Authority drops chilling video of Hamas terrorists confessing acts

In a chilling video released by the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) on Monday, alleged Hamas terrorists have confessed to their involvement in the deadly terror attacks that rocked southern Israel on October 7. The video reveals harrowing details of their actions during the attacks and sheds light on the sinister motivations behind their actions.

The men featured in the video claim they were promised financial incentives by Hamas for taking civilian hostages from Israel to Gaza. "Whoever kidnaps a hostage and brings them to Gaza is to get a stipend of $10,000 and an apartment," one of the purported Hamas terrorists can be heard saying in the video.

In a shocking revelation, one of the individuals admits that they were specifically instructed to target elderly women and children. Moreover, they were tasked with "cleansing the houses and kidnapping as many prisoners as possible." One of the terrorists coldly describes shooting a victim's dog and even the victim herself, adding that their commander reprimanded them for wasting bullets on a corpse.

Another terrorist confesses to burning down two houses during the attack, stating, "We finished what we came to do and then burned down two houses."

The ISA released the video with a statement indicating that several recurring themes, related to the nature and manner of these crimes, have emerged during their investigation into the October 7 attacks. Furthermore, the ISA highlighted that the individuals confessing in the video were on the ground, while the senior commanders of Hamas' military wing remained in hiding, issuing instructions.

The shocking revelations come as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its 17th day, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting that the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 5,000 due to two weeks of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas' October 7 attack in southern Israel. The attack by the Islamist militant group claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, bringing the total death toll to a staggering 6,400.

The confessions in the video have sent shockwaves through the region, providing a troubling insight into the tactics employed by terrorist groups, which continue to escalate the conflict in the Middle East. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with hopes for a peaceful resolution to this ongoing crisis.

Also Read ‘Waste of public money’: Israel’s Public Diplomacy minister quits amid Israel-Hamas war