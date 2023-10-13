‘Waste of public money’: Israel’s Public Diplomacy minister quits amid Israel-Hamas war

Israel's Public Diplomacy Minister, Galit Distel Atbaryan, has tendered her resignation, citing the stripping of her ministry's already limited powers during the ongoing Gaza war. Her decision comes after the Israeli government, earlier this week, empowered the Diaspora Affairs Ministry to oversee Israel's international public diplomacy efforts alongside the Foreign Ministry, effectively rendering her ministry obsolete and, in her words, "a waste of public money."

Atbaryan took to Twitter to express her frustrations, emphasising the need to prioritise the nation's interests during this tumultuous time. She stated, "Ego aside - the good of Israel comes first, certainly during such a difficult war."

The Ministry of Public Diplomacy had struggled to assert itself since its formation at the beginning of the year. It faced continuous criticism from reporters and observers who questioned its relevance and lack of substantive influence. The ministry, essentially consisting of the minister's office, failed in multiple attempts to appoint a ministry director-general, according to Times of Israel.

In her official statement, Atbaryan said, "The Ministry of Information was assigned the task of strengthening national resilience. But there is already a very talented minister for national security affairs, there is the Home Front Command, there are civil organizations that do sacred work, and to be honest - I can't find any justification for this doubling of powers. Running a government office is an expensive matter, and the people of Israel need every shekel. And when I see the Ministry of Information that has been emptied of the powers it was given in the first place - I can only honestly admit that every day it is operated from now on is a waste of public funds."

— Galit Distel Atbaryan - גלית דיסטל אטבריאן (@GalitDistel) October 12, 2023

Atbaryan concluded her statement by announcing her resignation from the position of Minister of Public Diplomacy, expressing confidence in her successor, Amichai Shikli. She thanked the Prime Minister for his trust and called on him to allocate the entire ministry's budget to citizens in the south of the country.

Her parting words acknowledged the dedication of her office team, who had worked tirelessly to promote Israel's narrative around the world during the crisis. She expressed her gratitude to them, vowing to continue serving the nation from the Knesset (Parliament).

