'15 restaurants, 7 pools, 7,600 guests capacity': This is the world's largest cruise ship

As cruise lines make a comeback after the Covid-19 shutdown, Royal Caribbean is all set to enter the arena with its ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship, which is being tagged as Caribbean International's first Icon-class ship when it joins the fleet in 2023, is 250,800-gross-tonne in volume and is bigger than Oasis class Wonder of the Seas, which is around 236,857 GT. The cruise ship is being built by star shipbuilder Meyer Turku, and is one of the three in the new Icon class of Royal Caribbean.

Main features

The main new feature of the ship is the latest eco-friendly propulsion systems. The ship will also be Royal Caribbean’s first ship to be powered by LNG and the first to have fuel cell technology. Other technologies such as ship-to-shore connection and heat recovery systems are also being employed.

It will have a total length of 1,198 feet or 365 meters. The maximum capacity of the ship will be 7,600 guests. This new ship is the culmination of some five years of research and development.

The cruise ship will have total of 20 decks, and 18 of them will be guest decks. The ship will have 7 pools, 9 whirlpools, and 6 record-breaking waterslides. The megaship will also have eight neighborhoods, including five new neighborhoods: AquaDome, Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, and The Hideaway. It will have 2,805 staterooms and a passenger capacity of 7,800 people. The largest suite on board will be the 1,700-square-foot Ultimate Family Townhouse, which can accommodate up to 8 passengers and will feature an in-suite slide, a cinema space, karaoke, and a private entrance to the Surfside neighbourhood.

The vessel will have a total crew count of 2,350. The ship also features the largest pool in the sea, the largest water park in the sea, six record-breaking slides, and six additional pools. A few suite categories will be introduced, which will include Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean View cabins set to be located within the AquaDome.

There will be more conventional distractions, such as restaurants, bars, shops, and an outdoor Central Park garden.

There is also an Aqua Theater in a glass dome at the front of the ship. The dome will be in a creative area in the daytime and will feature restaurants at night.