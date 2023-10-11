‘Act of sheer evil’: US President Joe Biden condemns Hamas attack; reiterates support for Israel

US President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday, called Hamas’ attack on Israel “unadulterated evil” and that the purpose of the incursion was to annihilate the state of Israel and kill Jewish people. He added that the attack has brought back the painful memories of the genocide of the Jewish people. “We stand with Israel,” Biden reiterated.

Biden’s address comes amid reports that at least 14 American citizens have been killed in the violence. On Saturday, Hamas launched a wave of attacks on Israel that led to the deaths of hundreds of people. In retaliation, Israel responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, again killing hundreds of people. The overall death toll is reported to be around 3,000.

"There are moments in this life and I mean this literally when pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas, a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews," Biden said. He vowed US’ “rock solid and unwavering” support to Israel.

President Biden said that the US enhanced its military force posture in the region.

"This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians were slaughtered, not just killed, slaughtered in Israel. Among them, at least 14 American citizens were killed. Parents butchered (who were) using their bodies to try to protect their children. Stomach-turning reports of babies being killed. Entire families slain. Young people were massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," he said.

Biden said that Hamas’ actions resemble the “worst rampages of ISIS”. "It's abhorrent. The brutality of Hamas, this bloodthirstiness brings to mind the worst, the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism. But sadly, for the Jewish people, it's not new," he said.

The US President said that these attacks brought back “painful memories and the scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and genocide of the Jewish people”. He said that the US would ensure that Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism, he added.

“We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel,” he said.

He also said that Hamas does not stand for Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Hamas uses Palestinian people as human shields, he added. The militant organisation offers “nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price”. Israel has the right to respond, he added.

Joe Biden also spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the attacks began. If the US experienced what Israel is experiencing, its response would be swift, decisive and overwhelming, he told Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan from October 11-13 and will meet with senior officials.

