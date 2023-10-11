Israel-Hamas war: Indian military leadership studying Hamas attacks as death count crosses 3,000

The Indian military leadership is reportedly studying in depth, the attacks carried out on Israeli targets by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Moreover, the issue is also likely to come up for deliberation during the Indian Army's commanders conference planned in the third week of October, a senior official stated.

According to a report in India Today, the Indian forces are also studying the possible gaps in intelligence gathering that could have led to the failure of the Israeli agencies in predicting the unprecedented terror attack by Hamas.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza and the war continues to escalate.

Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas militants as the war's death toll passed 3,000 on Tuesday, the fourth day of fierce fighting since the Islamists launched a surprise attack, AFP reported.

The Israeli army has called up 300,000 reservists for its "Swords of Iron" campaign and massed tanks and other heavy armour both near Gaza and on the northern border with Lebanon.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided an update on the ongoing war against Hamas. In a tweet on Tuesday, PM Modi thanked Netanyahu for providing an update on the situation. He said the people of India stood firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. "India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi said.

At the White House, Biden called the Hamas attacks "an act of sheer evil" and said Washington was rushing additional military assistance to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome aerial defense system. He called for Israel to follow the "law of war" in its response.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel "to engage our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground", the US said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Manjeet Negi)

