American snack Doritos to launch 'lady-friendly' crisps that don't crunch loudly

News reports have revealed that popular American snack Doritos will now launch 'lady-friendly' crisps. If you, like many other people, are confounded by what it could possibly mean, then you must know that 'lady-friendly' crisps are ones that do not crunch loudly, something the bosses in the company feel that women struggle with. This version of Doritos would be quieter and less messy to eat.



The chips, produced by Frito Lay and PepsiCo, will come in packs that women can easily put in their handbags.

According to The Sun, Indra Nooyi said, "It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon."

Nooyi, Chairwoman and CEO of PepsiCo further spoke about how young guys eat Doritos, lick their fingers and pour the crumbs at the bottom of the pack into their mouth. "Women would love to do the same, but they don't. They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers," she said.



Most people on social media were not amused with the idea of 'lady-friendly' crisps.

The Sun quoted a spokesperson for the Women's Equality Party who said, "Companies that perpetuate these tired gender stereotypes will continue to lose out on the single biggest consumer group: women. No doubt some male consumers will welcome the chance to have a bigger package. But the idea of shrinking products for women, no doubt for the same price, is as old as the Ad Men making these decisions."

Women took to social media to express their disbelief and incredulity. Some even said that all this does is reiterate ancient gender stereotypes.

Literally HOW do you gender a packet of crisps? Because this reads as shaming women for eating normally and making noises when they chew. You know, like humans do. https://t.co/qRdCCIZegH - Georgina Adlam (@GeorginaAdlam) February 5, 2018

We need ickle pink packets with ickle pink crisps for our lady mouths.. https://t.co/xyMz53MJt8 - Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) February 4, 2018

Hey ladies, we know your pretty little mouths can't handle man crisps so here you go

Doritos to make 'lady-friendly' chips that don't crunch for women https://t.co/q48MARFykY via @nypost - Vince Conduct (@Joelemite) February 5, 2018

Tone deaf much? PepsiCo perpetuates gender stereotypes by selling "lady-friendly" chips. They say they've found that ladies "don't like to crunch in public or lick their fingers." *takes Doritos off grocery list* https://t.co/D8JKHy7xKJ - sarah holmes (@babysarah80) February 5, 2018