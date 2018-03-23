Australia scraps 457 visa popular among Indians; removes over 200 jobs from short-term stream

When it comes to moving abroad or finding a job overseas, Australia and Canada are the two most famous destinations among Indians. But, the Australia government has tightened the visa norms for skilled overseas workers to give priority to the locals. A majority of Indians who apply for work visa in Australia are hired through the subclass 457 visa category, but not anymore. The Australian government instead brought in the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa on March 18, under which it'll be difficult to get a PR (Permanent Residency), and even an entry in an Australian university. The number of overseas jobs will go down as the government wants sponsoring companies to contribute to the Australian Skilling Fund at Australian dollar 1,200 per employee per year.

The Temporary Skill Shortage visa, referred to as the TSS visa, facilitates targeted use of overseas workers to address temporary skill shortages, while ensuring that Australian workers get priority. The TSS visa holders can work in Australia in their nominated occupation for an approved sponsor under any of the three streams: short-term, medium-term, and labour agreement stream.

In short-term stream, an employer will sponsor you on a temporary basis in occupations listed on the short-term skilled occupation list (STSOL) for two years or four years if an International Trade Obligation (ITO) applies. The Australian government has made a substantial reduction of around 200 jobs in occupation list in the two-year stream only.

In the medium-term stream, an employer can sponsor you as an overseas skilled worker for up to four years in occupations listed on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL). In the long-term stream, an employer can sponsor you only if he/she enters into a labour agreement with the home department. The two-year visa programme will not lead to permanent residency automatically, but those on the medium-term visa will be eligible for PR after three years.

According to a report in Times of India, the migration reform process began several months ago, in January an updated list for skilled migration visas was issued with significant pruning of occupations and some reshuffling of skill categories. The report says another list may follow in the coming months.

A major reason behind the reforms in the visa norm is ensuring that locals are given an equal opportunity. According to the Australian home department, the country announced in April 2017 that the 457 visa would be abolished due to concerns that Australians were not always being prioritised for Australian skilled jobs. Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the changes were designed to strengthen visa arrangements to ensure that Australian workers were given priority for Australian jobs.

"The Government is delivering on its promise to ensure we get the right balance between protecting local jobs and supporting Australian employers to fill critical skills shortages," said Tudge. Indians top the list of people to be hired under the 457 Visa category. According to the TOI report, of the total 90,033 457 visa card holders, total 19,400 people (21.6 per cent) people were Indians. The UK, accounted for 16,800 visa holders (18.7 per cent), while from the USA, the number was 5,100.

The government has said as part of the regular review of the occupation lists, the Department of Jobs and Small Business will soon commence a consultation process, including on skills shortages in regional areas. The outcomes of this consultation will be factored into the July 2018 review.