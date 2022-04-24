scorecardresearch
Blinken, Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.

