Bomb alert at France's Palace of Versailles after Louvre Paris evacuated earlier in the day

The Palace of Versailles in France is undergoing an evacuation on Saturday in response to a bomb threat, according to police sources cited by AFP. The threat was conveyed through an anonymous online message, as reported by a source with knowledge of the situation. This historic landmark, which is a popular tourist destination, is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The Louvre's communication service has confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and there have been no incidents to report. Paris police are currently conducting verifications within the museum.

As the evacuation was announced, alarms resounded throughout the expansive museum in central Paris, which overlooks the Seine River. This evacuation also extended to the underground shopping centre beneath the iconic glass pyramid.

To ensure safety, law enforcement has sealed off the monument from all directions, including its underground access points, as tourists and other visitors exited the premises.

In response to a recent school attack on Friday, where a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and injured three others before being apprehended, the French government has heightened the threat alert level. They are deploying 7,000 troops to bolster security. Additionally, there are concerns within France about potential repercussions from the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, renowned for housing masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, typically welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors daily. While the Palace of Versailles, located in Versailles, France, is a symbol of opulence and grandeur. Originally a hunting lodge, it was transformed into a magnificent palace by King Louis XIV in the 17th century. The palace is famous for its stunning architecture, meticulously landscaped gardens, and the Hall of Mirrors, which hosted the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, marking the end of World War I. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heritage site and a major tourist attraction, allowing visitors to explore the history and splendour of the French monarchy.

Also Read Eiffel Tower in Paris evacuated after bomb threat