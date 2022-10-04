Canada to modify Express Entry rules from 2023; here are the proposed changes

The Canada government has decided to modify its Express Entry system in a bid to counter its persisting labour shortage woes post pandemic. The new rules will be effective from 2023, as per news reports. Besides, the country is also planning to issue Invitations to Apply for Permanent Residence (ITA) to candidates with specific work experience and education.

As per news reports, Canada has record high job vacancies, especially in the education sector after the pandemic. The current job vacancy rate stands at 5.7 per cent, a report by Citizenship and Immigration Canada stated. This has prompted the Justin Trudeau government to open up immigration targets, including the Express Entry programs.

The impact

In a report, 'Proof Point: Canada’s Labour Shortages Will Outlive A Recession', economists Claire Fen and Nathan Janzen and economics writer Naomi Powell have highlighted the grim reality of Canadian employers this year due to labour shortage. They have noted that as of June 2022, businesses posted almost 70 per cent more job openings in Canada than in pre-pandemic times.

As per the report, the economic impact of job vacancies has been severe as more than half of Canadian businesses have said that labour shortages are limiting their ability to increase production, which has gone up to 40 per cent before the pandemic.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had paused draws in December 2020 due the Covid pandemic.

The renewed plan

As per news reports, the IRCC will be soon issuing invitations to eligible candidates, who have specific education qualification, work experience, and language skills.

As per the government plan, invitations are being given to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and also to all programs that operate under the Express Entry system.

As per CIC report, the Canadian IRCC has issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates in the latest express entry draw held in September. This was the seventh draw after the visa process restarted on July 6.

On September 14, 3,250 candidates were sent invites, whereas in the August 31 draw, 2,750 people invited.