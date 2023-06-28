Canada unveils new work permit program for H-1B visa holders from the United States

Canada on June 27 unveiled a new work permit programme that is aimed primarily at attracting tech talent for the North American country. The initiative, called the Tech Talent Strategy, was unveiled by the country's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.

It includes the introduction of a work permit category for individuals currently holding H-1B specialty occupation visas in the United States. This work permit stream will enable H-1B visa holders to apply for a Canadian work permit, while also offering study and work permit opportunities for their family members accompanying them.

From July 16, 2023, the newly introduced H1-B specialty occupation visa holder work permit will be available.

"With Canada's first-ever immigration Tech Talent Strategy, we're targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies. I'm grateful for the collaboration of the tech, start-up and business communities, who have provided valuable insight to develop this strategy. Having a fast and flexible approach, one that is broadly supported by Canadians, is truly Canada's immigration advantage," Fraser said.

Successful applicants will be granted an unrestricted work permit for a maximum period of three years, which means they will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Furthermore, their spouses and dependent family members will have the opportunity to apply for a temporary resident visa, along with the necessary permits for work or study, if required.

This provision will be valid for a duration of one year or until Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reaches a total of 10,000 applications. It's important to note that only the principal applicants will be included in the application limit, and not their accompanying family members.

Canada will also create a STEM-specific draw under category-based selection to issue additional invitations to apply under the Express Entry program.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) emphasised the importance of Canada's high-growth industries in shaping the future job market. According to the IRCC, “These industries require access to highly skilled professionals who can contribute to innovation and the advancement of emerging technologies.”

In a statement, the IRCC highlighted that the recently unveiled strategy encompasses a range of new measures and enhancements to existing measures, all aimed at fostering a competitive environment that supports the growth and success of businesses across Canada.

The scheme also includes the development of an Innovation Stream under to the International Mobility Program to attract highly talented individuals. The Innovation Stream will be launched by the end of this year.

The scheme also introduced improvements to the Start-up Visa Program.