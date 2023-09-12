Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s departure may get further delayed due to replacement aircraft's unscheduled diversion

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s departure from New Delhi after the G20 Summit may be further delayed due to unscheduled diversion of the replacement aircraft, a CBC News report said. Trudeau was supposed to leave India with his team on Sunday night.

According to the report, Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris en route to New Delhi was diverted from London though it was supposed to be routed through Rome. No specific reason was given for the diversion.

The report said CC-150 Polaris may only leave London on Tuesday morning (local time). A separate team consisting of a fallback measure, a technician with a replacement part has also been sent to Delhi.

But, if neither the Airbus plane nor the replacement flight are available, Trudeau and his delegation will fly back in another jet, as per reports.

Canadian PM Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The delegation of Canada was scheduled to return on Sunday.

The Canadian Armed Forces had sent a plane to pick up Trudeau after the plane he took to Delhi was grounded due to technical issues, the Toronto Sun reported on Monday.

"The Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the Canadian delegation home," said a statement from Trudeau's office on Monday. "Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid."

The Department of National Defence, Canada, said the maintenance problem involved a component that would have to be replaced. “Currently CFC002 [an air force plane] is on route. We are working towards a departure tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, but recognize the situation is fluid,” the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in a statement.

There have been other instances of problems in the ageing aircraft, which the Canadian government is in the process of replacing.

India-Canadian talks at G20 Summit

India issued a strongly worded statement expressing “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” on Sunday before secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) arranged a “Khalistan referendum” at a gurdwara in British Columbia.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi expressed his deep concerns to Trudeau about the ongoing "anti-India activities" being carried out by "extremist elements" in Canada.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties," the PMO further said.

However, in regard to the "anti-India activities" in Canada, the PMO said that the association of these extremist forces with organised crime, drug syndicates, and human trafficking should also be a matter of concern for Canada.

On the other hand, when Trudeau was questioned about "Khalistan extremism" and "foreign interference", he said that while Canada will always uphold the freedom of peaceful protest, expression, and conscience, it will also consistently prevent violence and counteract hatred.

"I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference," Trudeau added.

Extremists have held rallies in support of Khalistan in Canada and targeted Indian diplomatic facilities and officials. A float at a rally eulogised the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Will China's economy sink deeper? IMF's Gita Gopinath explains

Also read: G20 Summit: 'I'm the perfect example of Made in India,' says World Bank chief Ajay Banga