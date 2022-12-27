China paying elderly to get vaccinated as Covid wreaks havoc

China is paying older people to get vaccinated against Covid, which has wreaked havoc in the country with reportedly over a million cases in a day.

Till recently, China was firmly in control of the situation with its toughest restrictions under the 'zero-Covid' policy.

The low daily infection numbers gave a sense of comfort to the people, who did not feel the requirement of taking a second and booster dose.

However, since the policy was revoked and restrictions were eased, Covid has spread like wildfire and daily cases have reportedly been above a million a day.

Troubled by the ferocious spike, the Chinese authorities are now promising to pay those above 60 years $70 (nearly 500 Chinese Yuan) for vaccination, Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The authorities have asked the lowest level of government - Neighbourhood Committees - to find everyone 65 and older and keep track of their health.

The committees are lobbying residents to persuade elderly relatives to take vaccines.



In Beijing, the Liulidun neighbourhood is promising people USD 70 to get a two-dose vaccination course and one booster, the report said.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) recently said that more than 90 per cent of people had been vaccinated but only about two-thirds of those over 80.

China has 191 million people aged 65 and over, as per the 2020 census.



The report also reveals that older people are alarmed by the side effects of Chinese-made vaccines.

Speaking to AP, Li Liansheng, 64 said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots, and other side effects of the vaccines. He said when people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines.

Li also said that his 55-year-old friend suffered fevers and blood clots after taking the vaccine. He said he can't be sure the shot was the cause, but his friend is reluctant to get another. "It’s also said the virus keeps mutating. How do we know if the vaccines we take are useful?” he asked.

According to the report, some are not willing to take vaccines because they have diabetes, heart problems, and other health complications.