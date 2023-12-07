scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

China's ex-foreign minister Qin Gang died of suicide or torture: Report

China removed Qin Gang from his ministerial post in July, just seven months after he was appointed as the foreign minister.

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang served as the Chinese ambassador to the United States from July 2021 until January 2023. Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang served as the Chinese ambassador to the United States from July 2021 until January 2023.

Former Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who was stripped of his title in July, has reportedly died, either from suicide or torture.

A report in Politico said two people with access to top Chinese officials have claimed that Qin died in late July at a military hospital in Beijing. It was alleged that Gang was removed from the position after an investigation concluded that he had an extramarital affair and fathered a child while serving as US ambassador. 

Before becoming the foreign minister, Qin served as the Chinese ambassador to the United States from July 2021 until January this year. 

An inquiry was conducted by the Communist Party into his lifestyle in the US. Senior Chinese officials were told that an internal Communist Party investigation found Qin engaged in the affair throughout his tenure as China's ambassador.

The inquiry was precisely looking into whether Qin's affair or any other conduct in the US had compromised China’s national security, a report in the Wall Street Journal said. 

After Qin's ouster, his predecessor Wang Yi was reinstated. The government didn't give any explanation for his removal at that time.

Published on: Dec 07, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
