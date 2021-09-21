CIA director's team member experiences Havana Syndrome symptoms during India visit

An officer belonging to the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reported symptoms of the Havana Syndrome and had to receive immediate medical attention. The officer in question accompanied CIA Director Bill Burns on his official visit to India.

“We don’t comment on specific incidents or officers. We have protocols in place for when individuals report possible anomalous health incidents that include receiving medical treatment. We will keep doing everything we can to protect our officers,” a CIA spokesperson told the outlet.

This, however, is not the first brush that the American administration has had with this disease. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Vietnam tour was slightly delayed when multiple officials reported symptoms of this disease just before her visit. Prior to this, approximately 200 US officials and their family members have been affected by the Havana Syndrome. Some of the commonly reported symptoms include dizziness, migraines, memory lapse and nausea. This illness was first reported among US embassy officials in Cuba back in 2016.

The American intelligence community has investigated these cases, including a 100-day investigation into the likely causes of this disease. Led by Bill Burns and the US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, this probe is likely to conclude before year-end and no reports will be made public.

WHAT IS HAVANA SYNDROME?

Havana Syndrome is a mysterious set of ailments like hearing loss, ringing in ears, vertigo, fatigue and headaches. With not much known about this health condition, there are many theories about it. The most plausible one is that "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy" causes the syndrome, according to the US National Academy of Sciences. This syndrome could be intentionally caused, as per CIA Director Bill Burns.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

