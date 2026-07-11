Could this housing model solve urban crises? Singapore's transformation offers clues

Singapore’s transformation from overcrowded settlements to one of the world’s most extensive public housing systems is a striking urban success story. Today, more than four in five residents live in government-built homes, and the model has turned large-scale state housing into a foundation for social stability and homeownership.

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From slums to planning

For decades, Singapore’s housing conditions were defined by congestion, poor sanitation and makeshift living spaces. A 1947 housing study described a city where nearly 72% of the population lived in the crowded Central Area, while slums kept spreading on the city's outskirts as immigration increased.

Residents often lived in bunks squeezed into narrow passageways, bedlofts stacked on top of each other, or improvised rooms built under staircases and in five-foot ways. Those conditions reflected a broader failure of housing policy under colonial rule, when the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), set up in 1927, focused more on roads and drainage than on homes.

The policy shift

The real turning point came after 1959, when Singapore’s newly self-governing administration made slum clearance and public housing central priorities.

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The Housing and Development Board, created in 1960, scaled up construction dramatically, building more than 1 million homes since 1961 compared with about 20,000 flats built by the earlier trust over three decades.

A key part of the strategy was not just building apartments, but rebuilding communities. Families and small businesses displaced by redevelopment were resettled into alternative housing rather than being pushed into new informal settlements.

Singapore’s housing model went beyond housing blocks. HDB planned complete townships with schools, markets, clinics, transport links and jobs built in from the start, making these neighbourhoods function as self-contained communities.

Towns built to live in

That approach helped turn public housing into a long-term social ladder rather than a temporary fix. According to the article’s reference to the UN-Habitat report Housing Practice Series: Singapore, more than 80% of the population lives in HDB-built homes, and over 90% of those residents own their flats.

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What made it work

By 1959, only 9% of Singapore's population lived in public housing; today 82% of residents live in HDB homes. Singapore succeeded because it combined scale, speed and policy discipline. It did not treat slum clearance as a demolition exercise; it treated it as a nation-building project tied to ownership, relocation and urban planning.