Deeply concerned by severe COVID outbreak in India, working to deploy more supplies: US

The United States White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday that the US is "deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India". India is currently dealing with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has proved to be much more devasting than the first. India has been recording more than 3 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 for the past four days. Amid all this, statements of concern for India have been pouring in from outside.

Sullivan wrote on Twitter, "The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon".

The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon. - Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted, "Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes."

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes. - Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

Earlier, Anthony Fauci, the leading US expert on disease control, had stated, "it is a dire situation that we're trying to help in any way we can we just have to see how things go. And obviously, they need to get their people vaccinated because that's the only way we're going to turn that around."

These comments of concern and support come amid growing calls to the Biden administration to send spare COVID-19 vaccines and to lift the embargo on raw materials for the vaccine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had stated on Friday that the United States is working closely with the Indian government officials at both expert and political levels in order to identify ways to address the crisis.

While State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter had stated that the United States continues to work with the Indian government in order to facilitate the movement of essential supplies.

French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his support. He said, "I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support,"

India recorded 3,49,691 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry update issued on Sunday morning. After adding the fresh cases registered in the past 24 hours, the country's total COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,69,60,172.(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also read: Support pours in from countries amid India's devastating second COVID-19 wave

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers at Leh airport

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: India reports over 3.46 lakh cases; 13.83 crore vaccines given so far