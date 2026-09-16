Delhi eyes $2 trillion economy by 2050: 55 Indian cities among world’s top 100 growth leaders

The growth is being driven by strong GDP trajectories, expanding labour pools, corporate networks and university ecosystems. However, the report cautioned that weaknesses in quality of life, environment and income equality continue to weigh on the overall rankings of Indian cities.

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“No other country comes close to India on the sheer breadth of urban growth captured in this year’s Index,” said Elizabeth Martindale, Senior Economist, City Services at Oxford Economics.

She said the trend was not limited to India’s major metropolitan centres, with smaller cities also showing strong growth prospects.

Delhi leads India, ranks 268th globally

Delhi emerged as India’s highest-ranked city overall, securing the 268th position globally, five places higher than the previous year.

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Its strongest performance came in the Human Capital category, where Delhi ranked 13th globally, ahead of cities such as Toronto, Seoul and Beijing.

Delhi is currently the 63rd-largest city economy in the world. Oxford Economics forecasts that it could climb to the 14th-largest by 2050, with economic output exceeding US$2 trillion.

“The scale of the opportunity is striking,” said Liam Sides, Director in Oxford Economics’ Cities and Regions unit and lead author of the report.

He said Delhi has the talent pipeline and corporate depth associated with a top-20 global city, but added that poor air quality and income inequality remain major constraints.

Bengaluru among cities to watch

Bengaluru was named a “City to Watch”, after climbing 20 places to rank 311th globally. It recorded the biggest improvement among India’s six largest metropolitan cities.

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The technology hub is also among the 10 fastest-growing cities globally for forecast GDP growth, with real output expected to expand at an average annual rate of 9.2% between 2026 and 2030.

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“International firms will continue to be attracted to Bengaluru as it can provide young, highly skilled graduates from its hundreds of colleges,” Martindale said.

She added that Bengaluru’s emergence as a major technology research and development destination could support higher wages, improved living standards and sustained long-term economic growth.

Mumbai leads India in corporate headquarters

Mumbai ranked 330th globally and emerged as India’s strongest city for corporate headquarters, ranking 23rd worldwide in the category.

The financial capital’s economy is projected to rise from being the 99th-largest city economy globally today to the 36th-largest by 2050.

Other major Indian cities also featured prominently. Chennai ranked 381st, Hyderabad 421st and Pune 427th globally. Chennai and Hyderabad ranked 16th and 15th worldwide, respectively, for forecast GDP growth.

Smaller Indian cities gain momentum

The growth story extends beyond India’s biggest metros.

Amravati ranked seventh globally for growth, while Surat and Tiruchirappalli ranked 11th and 13th, respectively. Several other Indian cities also made significant gains in the rankings. Ranchi climbed 74 places, Prayagraj 70, Lucknow 58 and Visakhapatnam 54 places.

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The performance suggests that India’s urban growth is becoming increasingly broad-based, rather than being concentrated only in established economic hubs.

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Quality of life remains a major challenge

Despite strong economic growth, Oxford Economics identified significant structural weaknesses in Indian cities. Quality of Life was the weakest-performing category, with the median Indian city ranking 850th out of 1,000 cities in the index.

Delhi, in particular, recorded the second-worst air quality score in the index. “Air quality, income inequality, and educational attainment are what separate India’s cities from their Asian peers,” Martindale said.

The findings underline a key challenge for India: translating rapid economic expansion into better living conditions and more equitable urban development.