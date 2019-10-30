Elon Musk donates 10 lakh trees as part of viral challenge

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to "Treelon" after donating 10 lakh trees to a YouTuber called Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

Tesla CEO has donated $1 million worth of trees ($1 per tree) , in a global crowdfunding project, to MrBeast on Tuesday. Last week, MrBreast set a viral challenge called #TeamTrees, to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees around the world.

After changing his name, Musk tweeted "For Treebeard", to which Mr Breast replied, "It is now illegal to not drive a Tesla, sorry but Elon planted a million trees so all other cars are now obsolete".