Elon Musk's tweet on vaccines sparks new debate on social media

Tesla, CEO Elon Musk is controversy’s favourite child. In a recent tweet, the billionaire said that he is generally in favour of vaccines, but there are cases where the vaccine has created more havoc for the population than the disease itself.

While responding to an investor in one of the Twitter threads where the person asked, “Fully understand your anti-lockdown position, but to what extent are you anti-vaccine? Mandate? Covid Vax in general?”

I’m pro vaccines in general, but there’s a point where the cure/vaccine is potentially worse, if administered to the whole population, than the disease January 16, 2023

His comments about vaccines triggered a fresh debate among public health experts and social media users; while some were criticising Musk for spreading false information, others were defending his right to free speech. However, Musk said this without pointing at any particular vaccine.

One user wrote, “and that's why people are still dying from the Spanish flu pandemic. No, wait. That was over in 2 years.

...and that's why people are still dying from the Spanish flu pandemic. No, wait. That was over in 2 years. — Alexandros Marinos 🏴‍☠️ (@alexandrosM) January 17, 2023

We can grumble about the side effects of vaccines all we like, but the death rates without them were horrific, and would still be horrific,” wrote another user.

We can grumble about the side-effects of vaccines all we like, but the death rates without them were horrific, and would still be horrific. — Simon 101 (@sc101_101) January 16, 2023

Many health experts said that the vaccines go through rigorous testing and clinical trials before they are approved for public use and are proven safe and effective in preventing the spread of diseases. They also pointed out that the benefits of vaccination are far more than any potential risks.

