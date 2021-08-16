Emirates suspends flights to, from Kabul till further notice

Emirates has suspended flights to and from Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban on Sunday entered the city.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options."

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.