Former UN Secretary-General and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan dies at 80

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan today died at the age of 80. Annan, who was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, served at the UN from 1997 to 2006. He was the first to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff.

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland.

In a statement, Kofi Annan Foundation said: "It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness."

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ - Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

The former United Nations Secretary-General was a constant advocate for human rights, the rule of law, the Millennium Development Goals and Africa.

Annan played a central role in the creation of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the adoption of the UN's first-ever counter-terrorism strategy, and the acceptance by Member States of the 'responsibility to protect' people from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

In 2001, Annan was awarded Nobel Prize for Peace.