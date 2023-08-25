Donald Trump arrested for 20 mins, gets released for $200,000, flies off to golf course on private jet

Former US President Donald Trump left an Atlanta jail after he was booked on more than a dozen felony charges on Thursday as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Reportedly, he was at the jail for about 20 minutes and was released after he agreed to a $2,00,000 bond and other release conditions. Authorities had said they expected to take Trump's mug shot at Fulton County Jail, a first for the former US President, news agency Reuters reported.

As per jail records, Trump was placed under arrest and booked as inmate number P01135809.

The former US President's motorcade left the jail about 20 minutes after entering and headed toward Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet was waiting to ferry him back to his New Jersey golf club.

77-year-old Trump already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US President to face criminal charges. Trump, while addressing the reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said he did nothing wrong and everybody knows it. "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice," he said, as per the Reuters report.

Earlier, Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of October 23 for one of Trump's 18 co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro. The judge's order said the schedule does not yet apply to Trump or any of the other defendants.

Eleven of his co-defendants already have been booked, according to authorities. Some, like Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor, were stone-faced in their mug shots, while others, such as lawyer Jenna Ellis, smiled for the camera.

All 19 defendants faced a Friday deadline to surrender. Court records showed that Mark Meadows, who served as Trump's White House chief of staff, was processed at the jail on Thursday.

Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden's 2020 victory.

Also Read: At BRICS, PM Modi raises border concerns with Chinese President Xi