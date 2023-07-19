Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as CEO of streaming service Tubi

Tubi, the free ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) service owned by Fox, on Monday announced the appointment of Anjali Sud as its new CEO, effective September 1.

Sud, who previously served as CEO of Vimeo, joins Tubi as the popularity of FAST (free ad-supported TV streaming) services continues to rise.

Sud expressed her belief that Tubi can become the go-to destination for the next generation of audiences as the consumption of content undergoes a significant shift.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” said Sud in a statement.

Sud emphasised her excitement to contribute to the future of streaming TV by giving people access to a wide range of stories. She acknowledged that Tubi is operating differently in an industry that is on the verge of disruption, seeing it as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

“The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment by giving all people access to all the world’s stories,” Sud added. “Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

The global revenues for TV shows and movies through FAST services are projected to triple from $6 billion in 2022 to $18 billion in 2028. Streaming giants such as Warner Bros, Discovery and Netflix are also eyeing this space to enhance their ad businesses.

According to a streaming content rating agency Nielsen, Tubi was the most-watched FAST service in the United States based on total TV viewing minutes in March. The platform boasts 64 million monthly active users.

Prior to her appointment at Tubi, Sud served as the CEO of Vimeo starting in 2017, following her tenure as the general manager and head of Marketing for three years. During her time at Vimeo, she transformed the video hosting service into a growing, publicly-traded software company catering to businesses and content creators. Under her leadership, Vimeo's user base expanded to over 300 million. However, Vimeo faced challenges in the past year, including a round of layoffs in January that affected 11% of its workforce.

Vimeo announced Sud's departure earlier this month, and Adam Gross, a board member, will serve as the interim CEO. Sud's track record in driving growth and transforming companies positions her well to lead Tubi in the rapidly evolving streaming landscape.

Back in February, Tubi reached 63 million monthly active users. When Fox purchased the streaming service platform in 2020, Tubi had only 25 monthly active users.

Tubi also claims to have the largest free streaming content catalogue, with over 50,000 titles and more than 200 live TV channels.

