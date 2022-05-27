Gazprom's gas supply slightly down on Friday; stands at 43.6 mcm

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.6 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly down from 44.5 mcm on Thursday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

