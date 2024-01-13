Grand celebrations across US, billboards displaying Ram Mandir put up in 10 US states ahead of inauguration

In a display of earnest anticipation for the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, colossal billboards featuring Lord Ram and the majestic shrine have emerged in more than 10 states across the United States.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in collaboration with Hindus from various states, has erected over 40 billboards, spreading the news about the significant ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla. These attention-grabbing billboards have been strategically placed in states such as Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. Moreover, Arizona and the State of Missouri are poised to join this visual celebration, starting Monday, January 15, as reported by the VHP's American chapter.

Amitabh VW Mittal, the general secretary of the Hindu Parishad of America, expressed, "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony."

To mark the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community throughout the US has organised several car rallies and has planned additional events leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22. A multitude of leaders and dignitaries from diverse backgrounds have received invitations to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

According to temple officials, the ceremony will span seven days, commencing on January 16. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that Ram Lalla will be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, marking a historic moment for the Hindu community worldwide.