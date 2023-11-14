Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza', says Israeli defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Hamas has "lost control" of the Gaza Strip that it has ruled for 16 years, AFP reported.

"Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said without providing evidence. "They don't have faith in the government anymore," Gallant added in a video broadcast on Israel's main TV stations.

Israel launched its campaign last month to annihilate Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip and that is officially dedicated to the destruction of Israel, after Hamas gunmen rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing civilians.

Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to Gaza as hostages according to Israel's tally.

Meanwhile, in Gaza the conflict has so far claimed 11,240 lives, including 4,630 children, according to the Gaza media office. Two thirds of Gaza's population has become homeless because of the Israeli military campaign.

On Monday, Israeli tanks had advanced to the gates of Gaza City's main hospital, a chief target in Israel's battle against Hamas, as US President Joe Biden said hospitals must be protected and he hoped for less intrusive Israeli action.

Separately, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group said it was ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce in the war triggered by Hamas' rampage into southern Israel.

Israel says Hamas hospitals serve as military facilities and Israel's military on Monday released video and photos of what it said were weapons the group stored in the basement of Rantissi hospital, a pediatric hospital specializing in cancer treatment.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

Also Read: Former UK PM David Cameron returns to government as foreign secretary

Also Read: ‘Crowded coaches and filthy toilets’: Unhappy passengers post videos, photos of packed trains during Diwali rush