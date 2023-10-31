'Hamas will be crushed': Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu refuses ceasefire, says 'this is a time for war'

Israel-Hamas war update: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that a ceasefire in Gaza will not happen. He said at a press conference that a ceasefire would amount to surrendering to the Palestinian militant outfit Hamas. He vowed Israel would "fight until this battle is won", drawing parallels to the United States' position after Pearl Harbor bombing and 9/11 attacks.

"I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7," Netanyahu said at the press conference.

He also quoted the Bible to illustrate his point further. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future," the Israel PM said.

Commenting on the attacks by Hamas, Netanyahu said that October 7 should serve as a reminder that the promise of a better future cannot be realised unless the civilised world are willing to fight "the barbarians" since their goal is clear.

He also said that Israel neither started nor wanted this war but it will win it. Previously, Netanyahu's office also said in a statement that Israel is in the middle of a war with the clear objective of destroying the military and government capabilities of Hamas.

It added that Israel is doing so "systematically". Netanyahu said that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has expanded its ground incursion in the Gaza Strip as the blocking stage is over. He further noted that Israel is working to have active deterrence on the northern front.

"There will be pitfalls. There will be difficulties. There will be losses. There will also be surprises, but in the end, I promise you one thing: Hamas will be crushed. Hamas will be defeated; there will be a different Gaza," he said.

He added that Israel needs patience and time and ensuring diplomatic support for destroying Hamas. Netanyahu added that he is in daily contact with US President Joe Biden and his team at the White House.

Netanyahu's comments come days after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations", which called for immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip. It called for uninterrupted supplies of essential goods and services to civilians in the Gaza Strip. The resolution was submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by over 40 countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa and Maldives. India along with countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the UK abstained to vote on this resolution.

Meanwhile, the attack by Hamas gunmen on October 7 killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 Israelis as hostages, as per the latest figures. After Hamas' attack on October 7, Israel launched a counter operation in the Gaza Strip. Israel's counter operation in Gaza Strip has led to the loss of over 8,000 lives, as per the Gaza Health Ministry.

