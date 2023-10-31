Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and THESE states; check complete forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a weather warning, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning. It has predicted rainfall over Lakshadweep on October 31 and over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for five days, starting from October 30.

According to IMD's latest weather forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu today and on November 3, and over Kerala on November 3.

"A fresh western disturbance is likely to cause light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region from the night of 01st to 03rd November," the weather department said.

Earlier, the IMD had stated in its bulletin that, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated thunderstorms, lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days and over South Interior Karnataka on the October 30 and 31. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 29th-30th October and reduction thereafter”.

The Met department is also expecting light rain and snow in higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh from October 31. But, the weather in the state is likely to be pleasant during the week.

The latest advisory comes on the back of an influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and adjoining Comorin Area and Easterly/Northeasterly winds flow from Bay of Bengal to South Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.

No significant weather change is likely over rest parts of the country, as per the weather agency.

