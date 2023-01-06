'He will die very quickly': Ukraine's Intelligence head about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health

Ukraine’s intelligence chief has informed that the Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill with cancer and his health is declining. "He has been sick for a long time. I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon," Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News.

On being asked if Putin is terminally ill, the spy chief responded 'of course'. "He is ill long period," he said.

"We think it's cancer. We know it from human sources that are close to Putin," Budanov further added. He also mentioned that he expects a transfer of power to another Russian leader after Putin's demise.

The spy chief's claim comes as war continues between Russia and Ukraine. However, there has been no confirmation from the Kremlin regarding Putin’s multiple health issues.

Last month it was reported that Vladimir Putin, 70, slipped and fell down five stairs at his official residence in Moscow. Putin's bodyguards were present when the incident occurred and they reacted quickly to help him. The in-house doctors were also contacted as the security officers assisted the Russia's leader to the nearest sitting area.

There are also reports that claim Putin is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Last week, Putin was delivering a speech at the unveiling of a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Moscow when he appeared to be clutching his chair. During the event, Putin also met with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel y Bermdez.

Putin ordered a temporary unilateral Russian ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas. However, the ceasefire was dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture calling it Moscow's attempt to gain time to regroup its forces.



