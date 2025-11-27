Hong Kong firefighters said on Thursday they had brought under control a massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex in Tai Po that killed at least 55 people and left nearly 300 unaccounted for. The tragedy struck a densely populated estate of more than 2,000 flats, home to over 4,600 residents, with the blaze prompting widespread criticism about building safety and renovation practices.

A rescue operation involving more than 1,200 firefighters and over 300 rescue vehicles continued as authorities searched for missing persons and provided shelter to those displaced by the incident, news agency Reuters reported.

Police have arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from the estate's building maintenance company on suspicion of manslaughter, linking the fire to possible use of unsafe materials during ongoing renovation work. The renovation, costing around HK$330 million, required each unit to contribute between HK$160,000 and HK$180,000, and police said they found foam material sealing windows and plastic coverings that may not meet fire standards.

"We have reason to believe that the company's responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," said police superintendent Eileen Chung. Authorities reported the flames were doused in four of the seven affected blocks, with the remainder brought under control.

Videos of the widespread damage caused by the inferno went viral on social media.

Residents described devastating personal losses. "We bought in this building more than 20 years ago," said a 51-year-old resident surnamed Wan. "All of our belongings were in this building, and now that it has all burned like this, what's left?" Others, like 52-year-old Ng, still searched for loved ones: "She and her father are still not out yet," sobbed Ng. "They didn't have water to save our building."

The blaze has left hundreds seeking shelter, with authorities setting up eight facilities housing about 900 residents. An online app circulated lists of missing persons, with entries such as "Mother-in-law in her 70s, missing," "one boy and one girl," and "Rooftop: 33-year-old male." One report reads "27th floor, room 1: He is dead."

The fire has drawn comparisons to London's 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster. "Our hearts go out to all those affected by the horrific fire in Hong Kong," the Grenfell United survivors' group said on social media. "To the families, friends and communities, we stand with you. You are not alone."

City leader John Lee stated, "The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped," adding that support for the injured and recovery efforts would follow before a thorough investigation was launched. President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out effort" to minimise casualties and losses, with some roads in the area closed and schools suspended.

"Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Long-time residents recounted the chaos and uncertainty. Harry Cheung, who has lived at Block Two for over 40 years, described hearing a loud noise and seeing fire erupt: "I immediately went back to pack up my things," he said. Another resident, a 70-year-old woman surnamed Chu, said, "We don't know what to do."